US Election 2024: Rupee May Weaken, Retaliatory Tariffs Imposed, Says DAM Capital Advisors

The Indian rupee may depreciate significantly as a result of the victory of Donald Trump in the US 2024 election, according to a report by Dam Capital Advisors. As India comes under the designation of a currency manipulator, it could trigger retaliatory tariffs from the US, the report said.

This would be particularly detrimental to key export sectors like auto components, textiles, and solar modules, which could face higher costs and reduced competitiveness, the report said.

Trump's trade policies will be pivotal in shaping India’s trade dynamics. Though India may not face the same level of tariff escalation as China, the US could still impose higher tariffs due to concerns over currency manipulation and trade imbalances, the note said.