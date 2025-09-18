Urban Company Share Price Rises For Second Day After Blockbuster Listing

This comes after the IPO saw massive subscription as investors applied for more than 1,106 crore shares against 10.67 crore shares on offer. The total subscription was nearly 109 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category was subscribed more than 140 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 74 times. The retail portion was booked 39.25 times.

The high subscription numbers for Urban Company came even against concerns over the company's valuations, with the home service provider notably trading with a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of over 15 times multiple. This compares to an average price-to-sales multiple of 8-9 times for platform or internet companies.

Overall, the IPO attracted bids worth around Rs 1.13 lakh crore against the issue size of Rs 1,900 crore, which is the largest bid amount recorded in 2025 so far.

While the Urban Company IPO saw impressive demand, it is not the only issue drawing investor interest. So far this year, at least 12 IPOs have seen subscriptions above 100 times.