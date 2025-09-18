Business NewsMarketsUrban Company Share Price Rises For Second Day After Blockbuster Listing
ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Company Share Price Rises For Second Day After Blockbuster Listing

The stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday, which accounts for a whopping 64% premium to the issue price.

18 Sep 2025, 09:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Urban Company stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday (Photo source: Urban company website)</p></div>
Urban Company stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday (Photo source: Urban company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Urban Company Ltd. opened with gains of nearly 3% in trade on Thursday, buoyed by positive sentiment and a strong listing in the previous session.

The Rs 1,900.24-crore mainboard issue emerged as one of the most subscribed IPO of 2025 so far, listing with phenomenal gains of 57%.

The stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday, which accounts for a whopping 64% premium to the issue price.

ALSO READ

TechD Cybersecurity IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Opinion
TechD Cybersecurity IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Read More

This comes after the IPO saw massive subscription as investors applied for more than 1,106 crore shares against 10.67 crore shares on offer. The total subscription was nearly 109 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category was subscribed more than 140 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 74 times. The retail portion was booked 39.25 times.

The high subscription numbers for Urban Company came even against concerns over the company's valuations, with the home service provider notably trading with a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of over 15 times multiple. This compares to an average price-to-sales multiple of 8-9 times for platform or internet companies.

Overall, the IPO attracted bids worth around Rs 1.13 lakh crore against the issue size of Rs 1,900 crore, which is the largest bid amount recorded in 2025 so far.

While the Urban Company IPO saw impressive demand, it is not the only issue drawing investor interest. So far this year, at least 12 IPOs have seen subscriptions above 100 times.

ALSO READ

Urban Company Set For Bumper Listing: Here's How Most Subscribed IPOs Of 2025 Have Performed Since Debut
Opinion
Urban Company Set For Bumper Listing: Here's How Most Subscribed IPOs Of 2025 Have Performed Since Debut
Read More

Catch all the live markets here for real-time updates, stock movements, and broader market trends throughout the day.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT