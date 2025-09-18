Urban Company Share Price Rises For Second Day After Blockbuster Listing
The stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday, which accounts for a whopping 64% premium to the issue price.
Shares of Urban Company Ltd. opened with gains of nearly 3% in trade on Thursday, buoyed by positive sentiment and a strong listing in the previous session.
The Rs 1,900.24-crore mainboard issue emerged as one of the most subscribed IPO of 2025 so far, listing with phenomenal gains of 57%.
The stock closed at Rs 169 on Wednesday, which accounts for a whopping 64% premium to the issue price.
ALSO READ
TechD Cybersecurity IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
This comes after the IPO saw massive subscription as investors applied for more than 1,106 crore shares against 10.67 crore shares on offer. The total subscription was nearly 109 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category was subscribed more than 140 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 74 times. The retail portion was booked 39.25 times.
The high subscription numbers for Urban Company came even against concerns over the company's valuations, with the home service provider notably trading with a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of over 15 times multiple. This compares to an average price-to-sales multiple of 8-9 times for platform or internet companies.
Overall, the IPO attracted bids worth around Rs 1.13 lakh crore against the issue size of Rs 1,900 crore, which is the largest bid amount recorded in 2025 so far.
While the Urban Company IPO saw impressive demand, it is not the only issue drawing investor interest. So far this year, at least 12 IPOs have seen subscriptions above 100 times.
ALSO READ
Urban Company Set For Bumper Listing: Here's How Most Subscribed IPOs Of 2025 Have Performed Since Debut
Catch all the live markets here for real-time updates, stock movements, and broader market trends throughout the day.