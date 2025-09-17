Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead
Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.31% and 0.17% higher as of 9:47 a.m. respectively. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the market-moving news.
Dev Accelerator Share Price Opens Flat After Strong IPO
Dev Accelerator Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 61 on the NSE and Rs 61.3 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 61 per share.
IPO News: Urban Company Makes Bumper Listing At 57% Premium Over IPO Price
Urban Company Ltd. shares made a spectacular debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at a premium of 57 % over the IPO price. The share price opened at Rs 162.25 on the NSE and Rs 161 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 103.
Prestige Estates Shares In Focus As Nomura Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price
Nomura has initiated coverage on Prestige Estates Ltd., issuing a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,900, which implies a potential upside of nearly 17% from Tuesday's closing price.
The brokerage firm cited Prestige's strong execution, expansion beyond Bengaluru and a growing annuity-plus-hotel portfolio as key growth drivers for the company going forward.
Nifty Sensex Today| Stock Market Today: Coal India Share Price Jumps To Over Three-Month High
Coal India Ltd. share price rose 1.68% to Rs 402.45 apiece, the highest level since June 11. The company was declared as preferred bidder by the Ministry of Mines for Ontillu-Chandragiri rare earth element exploration block.
Sensex|Nifty 50| Stock Market LIVE: DreamFolks Shares Hit Lower Circuit Following Shutdown Of Domestic Lounge Operations
Shares of DreamFolks have hit lower circuit in trade on Wednesday, with cuts of 5%. This comes after the company announced it has shut down its domestic airport lounge services business - a key revenue generator.
This adds to investors' woes in DreamFolks, whose shares have fallen almost 67% on a year-to-date basis.