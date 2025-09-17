Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead

Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.31% and 0.17% higher as of 9:47 a.m. respectively. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for real-time updates, analyst insights, stock picks, and all the market-moving news.

17 Sep 2025, 10:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Nifty 50 and Sensex continued to trade strong tracking rise in heavyweight stocks.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex continued to trade strong tracking rise in heavyweight stocks. (Photo: Freepik)
The Nifty 50 and Sensex continued to gain on Wednesday, tracking a rise in heavyweigh HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty 50 will likely face a strong resistance at 25,600. The key support level is at 25,200. The NSE Nifty Defence index was outperforming sectoral indices. The NSE Midcap 150 and NSE Smallcap 250 rose in line with the benchmark indices. Dreamfolks share price was locked in a lower circuit while Coal India share price rose to a three-monht high.
Stock Market LIVE: Watch NDTV Profit's Live Streaming

Dev Accelerator Share Price Opens Flat After Strong IPO

Dev Accelerator Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 61 on the NSE and Rs 61.3 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 61 per share.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead

IPO News: Urban Company Makes Bumper Listing At 57% Premium Over IPO Price

Urban Company Ltd. shares made a spectacular debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at a premium of 57 % over the IPO price. The share price opened at Rs 162.25 on the NSE and Rs 161 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 103.

Prestige Estates Shares In Focus As Nomura Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price

Nomura has initiated coverage on Prestige Estates Ltd., issuing a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,900, which implies a potential upside of nearly 17% from Tuesday's closing price.

The brokerage firm cited Prestige's strong execution, expansion beyond Bengaluru and a growing annuity-plus-hotel portfolio as key growth drivers for the company going forward.

Nifty Sensex Today| Stock Market Today: Coal India Share Price Jumps To Over Three-Month High

Coal India Ltd. share price rose 1.68% to Rs 402.45 apiece, the highest level since June 11. The company was declared as preferred bidder by the Ministry of Mines for Ontillu-Chandragiri rare earth element exploration block.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead

Sensex|Nifty 50| Stock Market LIVE: DreamFolks Shares Hit Lower Circuit Following Shutdown Of Domestic Lounge Operations

Shares of DreamFolks have hit lower circuit in trade on Wednesday, with cuts of 5%. This comes after the company announced it has shut down its domestic airport lounge services business - a key revenue generator.

This adds to investors' woes in DreamFolks, whose shares have fallen almost 67% on a year-to-date basis.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Above 25,300, Sensex Gains 140 Points As HDFC Bank, RIL Shares Lead

