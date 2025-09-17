Urban Company Makes Bumper Listing At 57% Premium Over IPO Price

The Rs 1,900.24-crore mainboard issue emerged as one of the most subscribed IPO of 2025 so far. The Urban Company IPO saw massive subscription as investors applied for more than 1,106 crore shares against 10.67 crore shares on offer. The final total subscription was nearly 109 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category was subscribed more than 140 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 74 times. The retail portion was booked 39.25 times.

Overall, the IPO attracted bids worth around Rs 1.13 lakh crore against the issue size of Rs 1,900 crore, which is the largest bid amount recorded in 2025 so far.

While the Urban Company IPO saw robust demand, it is not alone in drawing overwhelming investor interest. So far this year, at least 12 IPOs have seen subscriptions above 100 times.

Given that Urban Company was subscribed over 100 times, the grey market premium suggested a strong listing could be expected, potentially exceeding 60% on the first day.