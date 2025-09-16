United Breweries Share Price Target Slashed By JPMorgan Amid 'Cloudy Q2' — Check Stock Prediction And More

JPMorgan has cut the share price target of United Breweries Ltd., highlighting the brewer's sluggish start to the second quarter of FY26, with frequent weather disruptions hitting key channels.

The brokerage cut its 12-month price target from Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,050 while maintaining an 'overweight' rating on the scrip.

JPMorgan cited weaker near-term volume for the beer segment and margin pressure as two of the key reasons behind the target price cut.

The note from JPMorgan explains how heavy monsoon rains for the June-September season weigh on demand for beer, which is perceived as a summer-centric product.

The impact on demand was seen in several states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana.

Another factor that weighed heavily on UBL was the additional price hikes exercised in states like Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal. This resulted in slower growth for the segment.

As a result, JPMorgan expects a low single-digit decline in Q2 volumes and has cut its FY26-FY27 Ebitda estimate by 8%.

Despite the short-term tremors, though, JPMorgan remains constructive on United Breweries' long-term growth horizon.

“Despite the short-term headwinds on poor seasonality, we remain encouraged by the potential for market share gains for United Breweries over the medium term,” the note said.