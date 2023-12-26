Underperforming Large-Cap Stocks To See Resurgence: Analysts

Large-cap stocks that have largely underperformed for the year are beginning to show momentum, according to market analysts.

There is a switch from stocks that have given decent returns to those that have underperformed, according to Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investment at Invest4Edu Pvt. "Among the top Nifty gainers today, most of the stocks are the ones that have been big-time underperformers and they have started to take leadership."

Some of the banking stocks are also taking leadership, which had underperformed for most of the year, Agarwala said.

This year is an exception to the year-end trend where the activity is usually low as retail investors are pouring into the stock market in an unprecedented way, according to G Chokkalingam, managing director at Equinomics Research Pvt. "Every week, about 8–12 lakh new investors are coming in... so, there might be a lot of actions in the remaining five days of the calendar year."

Chokkalingam is a little nervous about small caps because the market cap build-up is huge and valuations are highly stretched.