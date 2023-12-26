Nifty, Sensex End Higher For Third Day As RIL, HDFC Bank, NTPC Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended higher for the third day on Tuesday, despite starting the day flat, as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 91.95 points, or 0.43% higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 229.84 points, or 0.32% higher at 71,336.80.

"Technically, the short-term texture of the market is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders. We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 21,400 or 71,300, the pullback formation is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could move up to 21,475-21,550/71,300-71,600. On the flip side, below 21,200/70,700, the sentiment could change. Below the same level, the market could retest the level of 21,100–21,000/70,400–70,000. However, crossing 21,600/71,900 could lead to a rally towards 21,900-22,000/72,800-73,00 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.