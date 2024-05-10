Two-Wheeler Companies To Benefit From Replacement Cycle, Says Avendus Spark MD

Bharat Forge had cited global headwinds while commenting on February numbers. One quarter later, they say their pessimism was due to the Red Sea route. They're looking at green shoots in defence, industrials, and autos. Are companies exposed to global businesses, kind of bottoming out on the growth front?

Ganeshram: Selectively, but not at a broader level. We have not seen global growth or exports pick up in most categories. We have seen it in very few, but in most categories global growth, exports growth, we haven't seen a widespread pick up.

Where we are confident of, is private sector capex-led growth picking up next year. I think that's the most positive, confidence signal that we are getting. And it's not going to be government capex. It's going to be more of private sector capex-led pickup in the coming year, property capex-led pickup coming next year. On those two, we are more confident than we were. We have been confident for almost 18 months now.

Stocks have done very well. But we still hold on to the view that the stocks have done well. They are in expectation of earnings and those earnings will play out over the next 18 months on private capex. So, some commentary from the management also indicates that now.

We have been speaking to some banks also and there also we are seeing some private sector capex-led sanctions or likely disbursements picking up next year.

So the most positive part of the growth signals for next year is coming from B2B or the private sector led, capex led signals. That's most important, caution still continuing on the consumer side.

In fact, you were right when you started off saying rural has started seeing some bit of improvement, two-wheeler companies signalling that, some FMCG companies are mentioning that.

We are also seeing it on the ground, but urban is slowing down more than we thought and our concern remains consumption. So, clearly for us, it's a mixed picture on the broader expectations for next year.