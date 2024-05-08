Hero MotoCorp Clocks Highest Ever Annual Profit, Revenue In FY24

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has recorded its best-ever annual performance due to a long-awaited sales revival in the hinterland. The quarterly performance also met analysts' estimates.

Standalone net profit of the Splendor-maker rose 18.4% over the previous year to Rs 1,016 crore in the three months ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that increased 14.6% to Rs 9,519 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 9,401.29 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,048 crore.