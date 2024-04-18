Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Jumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Up 29%

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s earnings surged by more than a third in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of higher sales and a richer product mix.

Net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs 1,936 crore in the quarter ended March 31, on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 11,114 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,844 crore.