Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Jumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Up 29%

NDTV ProfitEarningsBajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Jumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Up 29%
Net profit of the Pulsar maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs Rs 1,936 crore on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore.

18 Apr 2024, 05:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bajaj Pulsar N250. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
The Bajaj Pulsar N250. (Photo: Company)

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s earnings surged by more than a third in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of higher sales and a richer product mix.

Net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs 1,936 crore in the quarter ended March 31, on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 11,114 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,844 crore.

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,114 crore).

  • Ebitda up 34.35% at Rs 2,306.25 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,187 crore).

  • Ebitda margin up 81 basis points at 20.08% (Estimate: 19.7%).

  • Net profit up 35.11% at Rs 1,936 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,844 crore).

