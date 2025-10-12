'No One Will Burn His Own House': Samir Arora Takes A Jibe At Trump's 100% Tariff On China

The 504-word post, which amounted to €4 billion value lost per word, saw President Trump flag 'weird things happening in China' as he called out the Xi Jinping's trade restriction strategy.

The markets fell believing the US cannot sustain a trade war with China without reaching some of deal, especially considering the fact that the majority of Mag 7 companies like Nvidia rely heavily on trade with China.

Moreover, rare earth minerals are a key component in making semiconductor, electric vehicles. They also serve as raw material for making advanced missiles.

Considering these factors, Samir Arora believes US' steep tariffs on China are not sustainable in the long run and may come down soon.