Trump's Post On China Hits US Stock Market: Each Word Costs $4 Billion!—Here's How

The US market, which was initially en route to register new highs on Friday, witnessed a bloodbath that saw nearly $2 trillion wiped off from the markets, as US President Donald Trump posted a cautionary note on China through social media.

The S&P ended the day with cuts of about 2.7%, marking its worst day since April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, whose top companies are closely involved in trade with China, lost 3.5% while the Dow registered its worst performance since May, sinking 1.9%. Even the small-cap focused Russell 2000 index fell 3%.

The aftermath? About $2 trillion of value wiped off from the US stock market, as calculated by Bespoke Investments.