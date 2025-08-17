Trump Tariffs Impact: 'Not A Reason To Sell Indian Equities,' Says Jefferies' Chris Wood — Here's Why

The new US tariffs on India should not be viewed as a reason to exit domestic equities, Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood said, calling them instead a reason to add exposure.

“GREED & fear would not view the previously discussed 50% tariff with the US as a reason to sell Indian equities. Rather, it is probably a reason to buy them since India is one country in the world where it pays to stand up to the Donald,” Wood wrote in a GREED & fear note.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on July 30, citing India’s purchases of Russian military equipment and energy. He followed with another 25% tariff on Aug. 6 over Indian imports of Russian crude.