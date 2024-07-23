Trade Setup On July 24: Nifty Fluctuates After Budget, Analysts See Key Support At 24,200

The budget's emphasis on employment, skilling initiatives, and continued infrastructure investment contributed to the market swinging between gains and losses.

"We expect consolidation in the index in this zone in the near term. Hence, traders should look to trade with a stock-specific approach, where opportunities could be seen on both sides of the trade," according to Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com.

"Amongst sectoral indices, defensive indices such as IT, pharma and FMCG have seen relative strength in this volatility and hence, we expect outperformance to continue in stocks from these sectors," he added.

The surprise came after the government proposed an increase in long-term and short-term taxes, along with an increase in the securities transaction tax on futures and options.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., "This rise in short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20% will thus discourage excess trading activities, while the hike in long-term capital gain taxes from 10% to 12.5% is sentimentally negative for the market in the near term."

However, he said that the brokerage is of the view that the long-term fundamentals of India remain strong, "with the government walking the fiscal prudence path and reducing the target to 4.9% in FY25 and further to 4.5% in FY26."

The Nifty Bank index had consolidated in a range in the last few days before the event, but it corrected on the event day and despite some recovery from the lows, it ended with a loss of about a percent at 51,778 levels.

"On the upside, 52,000 and 52,550 will act as resistance.