Trade Setup On July 24: Nifty Fluctuates After Budget, Analysts See Key Support At 24,200
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session on Tuesday, after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.
The budget's emphasis on employment, skilling initiatives, and continued infrastructure investment contributed to the market swinging between gains and losses.
"We expect consolidation in the index in this zone in the near term. Hence, traders should look to trade with a stock-specific approach, where opportunities could be seen on both sides of the trade," according to Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com.
"Amongst sectoral indices, defensive indices such as IT, pharma and FMCG have seen relative strength in this volatility and hence, we expect outperformance to continue in stocks from these sectors," he added.
The surprise came after the government proposed an increase in long-term and short-term taxes, along with an increase in the securities transaction tax on futures and options.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., "This rise in short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20% will thus discourage excess trading activities, while the hike in long-term capital gain taxes from 10% to 12.5% is sentimentally negative for the market in the near term."
However, he said that the brokerage is of the view that the long-term fundamentals of India remain strong, "with the government walking the fiscal prudence path and reducing the target to 4.9% in FY25 and further to 4.5% in FY26."
The Nifty Bank index had consolidated in a range in the last few days before the event, but it corrected on the event day and despite some recovery from the lows, it ended with a loss of about a percent at 51,778 levels.
"On the upside, 52,000 and 52,550 will act as resistance.
Market Recap
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,479.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1%, at 80,429.04.
During the day, Nifty fell 1.78% to 24,074, and Sensex declined 1.59% to 79,224.32. The indices witnessed a sharp fall after the Union government proposed higher taxation on short-term and long-term capital gains in the final budget for the current fiscal.
Broader markets ended lower. The S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended 0.74% and 0.18% lower, respectively.
On the BSE, 12 out of 20 sectors declined, and eight advanced. The S&P BSE FMCG rose the most, while the S&P BSE Realty declined the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,155 stocks declined, 1,743 stocks rose, and 118 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh record low against the US dollar on Tuesday after the government proposed a higher capital gains tax.
The local currency weakened 3 paise to close at a record low of Rs 83.69 against the US dollar after opening at Rs 83.64 on Tuesday. It closed at a record low of Rs 83.67 on Monday.