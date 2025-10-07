Trade Setup For Oct. 8: Nifty Support At 25,000–24,950

Buying on intraday dips and selling on rallies will be the ideal strategy, with the key support levels being the 20-day simple moving average, according to analysts.

The 25,000–24,950 zones will act as key support levels for traders, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Chouhan said that as long as the market remains above these levels, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue.

"Going ahead, a follow-through strength above Tuesday high 25,220 will signal extension of the current up move towards 25,400-25,500 levels in the coming week, being the trendline resistance, joining the major highs of June and September 2025," Bajaj Broking Research said.

It stated that failure to move above 25,220 on a closing basis will lead to some consolidation in the range of 24,700-25,200.

"On the flip side, 25,200 and 25,275 would serve as key resistance levels for the bulls. For day traders, buying on intraday dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy," Chouhan said.

He further said that the uptrend could become vulnerable below 24,950. Bajaj Broking said that its bias remains positive and dips should be used as a buying opportunity.