Trade Setup For Jan. 2: Nifty Consolidates Gains; Bulls Eye 26,200 Breakout

The Indian equity markets kicked off the first trading session of 2026 on a cautious and consolidative note, with the NSE Nifty 50 managing to extend its winning streak for the second consecutive day.

Despite the range-bound movement, the Nifty managed to sustain above the critical 26,100 zone, supported by strong gains in the Auto and Metal sectors.

Technical parameters suggest that the short-term texture of the market remains upward, though the current phase is one of consolidation. Nandish Shah, deputy vice president at HDFC Securities, highlighted that turnover on the NSE’s cash segment dipped 21%, reflecting the holiday-thinned participation.

A fresh uptrend rally is expected only after the dismissal of the 26,200–26,234 zone. Shrikant Chouhan notes that a breakout above this level could push the market toward 26,300–26,350. Aakash Shah of Choice Broking places immediate resistance in the 26,250–26,300 range.

The immediate short-term support is seen at the 26,000–26,050 band. Nandish Shah identifies the 25,900 zone as a crucial floor, while Chouhan warns that the sentiment could turn vulnerable if the index slips below 25,950.