Trade Setup For Sept. 6: Nifty Set For Range-Bound Trade, Support At 25,000, Resistance At 25,350
As the markets approach Friday’s session, Nifty is expected to find strong support in the 25,000–25,100 range, providing an opportunity for a "buy-on-dips" strategy, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
He added that on the upside, the index could test the 25,500–25,600 levels in the near term.
The key support levels of 25,100–25,000 are likely to act as a cushion for intraday dips, said Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd. However, should this range be breached, it may trigger further downsides. On the higher side, resistance is expected between 25,250 and 25,350, he added.
Although Nifty opened 51 points higher on Thursday, it failed to sustain its early gains, closing in the lower quartile of its trading range at 25,199, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. Despite this, the market breadth remained positive, even though Nifty ended in the red.
Market Recap
India's benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 extended the fall for the second day to end 53.60 points, or 0.21%, lower at 25,145.10. The S&P BSE Sensex declined for the third straight session to settle 151.48 points, or 0.18%, down at 82,201.16.
During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.30% to 25,275.45 and the Sensex added as much as 0.32% to hit a high of 82,617.49.
Money Market
The Indian rupee nearly touched 84, closing at a record low against the US dollar on Thursday, as crude oil prices steadied along with a flat dollar index. The currency hit an all-time low of 83.99 during the day.
The rupee closed at a record low of 83.98 after opening at 83.98 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at 83.97 against the greenback on Wednesday.