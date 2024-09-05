Trade Setup For Sept. 6: Nifty Set For Range-Bound Trade, Support At 25,000, Resistance At 25,350

As the markets approach Friday’s session, Nifty is expected to find strong support in the 25,000–25,100 range, providing an opportunity for a "buy-on-dips" strategy, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

He added that on the upside, the index could test the 25,500–25,600 levels in the near term.

The key support levels of 25,100–25,000 are likely to act as a cushion for intraday dips, said Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd. However, should this range be breached, it may trigger further downsides. On the higher side, resistance is expected between 25,250 and 25,350, he added.

Although Nifty opened 51 points higher on Thursday, it failed to sustain its early gains, closing in the lower quartile of its trading range at 25,199, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. Despite this, the market breadth remained positive, even though Nifty ended in the red.