Trade Setup For Sept. 30: Nifty's Strong Momentum Likely Till Its Above 25,900

The sentiments for the NSE Nifty 50 remain strong as the index continues to stay above important moving averages. The strength is likely to persist as long as it remains above 25,900, according to an analyst.

On the higher end, a fresh round of rally may begin above 26,300. If the Nifty moves above 26,300, it could potentially rise towards 26,600, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

For the Nifty, 26,000–26,100 will act as a key support zone, while 85,000–85,300 will become a key support level for Sensex, according to Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities.

He also highlighted that for Nifty, the sentiments could change if it falls below 26,000. "Below the same, traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions."

For Nifty Bank, Athawale suggests that 53,500 and 53,100 would act as key support zones, while 54,500–54,800 could be the profit-booking areas for the bulls. "However, below 53,100, uptrends would be vulnerable."

"In the short term, if Nifty holds above the breakout level of 26,000, a buy-on-dips strategy should be adopted," Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd., said. "On the upside, 26,500 will be an immediate short-term target for the index."