Nifty, Sensex End Third Week Higher Despite Friday's Losses: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 snapped its six-session winning streak on Friday and the S&P BSE Sensex ended lower after two consecutive days of gains. Despite this, the Indian benchmarks managed to end higher for the third week in a row.

At close, the Nifty was 37.10 points or 0.14% down at 26,178.95 and the Sensex was 264.27 points or 0.31% lower at 85,571.85. Intraday, both the Nifty and Sensex gained around 0.2% to hit fresh highs of 26,277.35 points and 85,978.25 points respectively.

For the traders now, 26,100/85,300 and 26,000/85,000 will act as key support zones, while 26,400–26,500/85,900–86,300 will act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls, according to Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities.

However, he said the sentiment could change below 26,000/85,000. "Below the same, traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions."