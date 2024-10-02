Trade Setup For Oct. 3: Nifty 50 To Expect A Pullback In The Coming Sessions

After a sharp selloff on Monday, the markets opened positively on Tuesday but remained range-bound throughout the session. The charts on Monday indicated indecisiveness between bulls and bears. However, analysts suggest that the NSE Nifty 50 may experience a pullback in the coming days.

Analysts expect 25,650 to act as a support level for the Nifty 50. They also believe that a breach above 26,000 could signal upward momentum in the near future.

"Nifty witnessed consolidation near the 25,800 zone after the two sessions of losing streak with a Doji candle formation on the daily chart and can expect for a pullback in the coming session," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital Group.

On the other hand, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, noted that as long as the index remains below 25,910, weak sentiment is likely to persist. He mentioned that the markets could retest the 25,680-25,650 range, with this support level acting as a key trend indicator for bulls.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, also expects the market to consolidate with stock-specific action as companies announce pre-quarterly updates and prepare for earnings season.

While Bank Nifty saw a flat to negative note, it managed to defend the 21-DEMA support. Bank Nifty has the crucial base near the 50EMA level of 52,000 with support level at 52,600 levels, according to Parekh. If the index can sustain at this level, then it can continue with an upward trend after a reversal in the positive trend.