Trade Setup For July 9: Nifty Finds Resistance At 25,650

The NSE Nifty 50 may see a potential resumption of uptrend in the coming sessions, according to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

It may find resistance at 25,650-25,700 levels and support at 25,450-25,300 levels, the analyst said.

The Nifty formed a bullish candlestick pattern, signalling a continuation of the consolidation with a positive bias for the third consecutive session, according to analysts from Bajaj Broking Research.

They identified resistance at 25,600-25,800 levels and key support at 25,200–25,000.

The Bank Nifty also formed a bullish candlestick pattern, signalling consolidation with positive bias for the third session in a row, analysts from Bajaj Broking Research said. Key resistance for the index was identified in the 56,500-57,600 area.

Bajaj Broking recommends a 'buy-on-dips' strategy to traders for both Nifty and Bank Nifty Indices.