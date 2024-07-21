Trade Setup For July 22: Nifty Could See Temporary Pause In Upward Trend

The truncated yet eventful week started with a flurry of activity but ended on a more subdued note. Despite opening at a record high the Nifty 50 index slipped into the red and fell sharply later in the session. According to analysts, the index has formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and a shooting star candle formation on weekly charts signaling a temporary pause in the upward trend.

While the technical charts have turned the sentiment a little bit cautious, as long as the index remains below 24,855, a "sell-on-rise strategy" can be adopted for the benchmark index, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Despite a significant correction, "the index showed resilience by not dropping below the prior day’s low" and closing above the mark of 24,500 said Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox. He expects the index to maintain support in the range of 24500-24200 to sustain bullish momentum.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Union Budget that will be presented by the Finance Minister on Tuesday. The budget will provide the next set of direction for the market. Earnings season will also pick up pace which will result in stock-specific actions, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Also, as we approach the upcoming Budget week, it is important to note that the volatility index may experience an uptick. This is due to India VIX teetering on the edge of a consolidation breakout on the daily time frame leading up to the Budget week," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

Bank Nifty on the other hand has been trading within the range of 52,800 and 52,000 levels for quite some time according to analysts. A breach on either side would decide the further direction of the trend, said Vaishali Parekh Vice President, Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

According to Parekh, the next support will be at 51,000, while the Nifty Bank index will be in the weekly range of 51,000 and 53,700.