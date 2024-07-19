A Budget For All: JPMorgan's Expectations From Budget 2024

All eyes are on Union Budget 2024, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on July 23. Although this will be the first time the Narendra Modi-led government presents a budget as a coalition government, JPMorgan thinks this could be a stepping stone for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, as the budget will likely focus on infrastructure and public investment. The brokerage house has come out with a set of expectations across sectors but their allocations align with domestic cyclical plays owing to positive earnings momentum, superior economic growth and policy continuity.

JPMorgan remains overweight on industrials, financials, healthcare, autos and real estate and underweight on information technology and materials.