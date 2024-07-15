"The broader markets gained on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting the 24,600-mark. Analysts expect the market to rise further and urged investors to use any dip as an opportunity to buy.'From a technical standpoint, the zone encompassing the golden ratio, denoted by 24,610, is likely to be seen as the pivot zone, and a sustainable breakthrough could only boost further momentum,' Osho Krishan, senior analyst-technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., told NDTV Profit.The index has formed a doji candlestick pattern at a record level, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. This indicates a reversal but considering a strong uptrend if any correction takes place, then it will be considered as a buying opportunity, he said.Looking at the 'complete revival' in state-run banks, Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks and Securities, said if this transfers to the private lenders, then it's not a 'bad time' to go long on Nifty Bank index.Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd., said a buy-on-dips strategy should be adopted in the Bank Nifty as long as the index holds above 51,750. '52,800 and 53,000 will serve as strong resistance levels on the upside,' Yedve said.While all the major sectors were in the green, Nifty IT closed lower on Monday. Kapadia said the index is facing some resistance, but it's on the cusp of a breakout. He also said the technical set-up looks positive for the Nifty IT index and a close above the all-time high will help the index grow..Nifty, Sensex Ends At Record Closing High Led By SBI, OMNC, NTPC: Market Wrap.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh high on Monday, tracking sharp gains in State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., and NTPC Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.33% higher at 24,583.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained or 0.18% to close at 80,664.86. The Nifty and Sensex rose to record levels of 24,635.05 and 80,862.54.Broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE Midcap closing with 0.95% gain and the S&P BSE Smallcap ending 0.21% higher on Monday.Seventeen out of 20 sectoral indices on the BSE ended higher. BSE Oil & Gas was the top gainer.Around 2,050 stocks advanced, 1,992 fell, and 126 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE..The Indian rupee closed weaker on Monday, as the US dollar gained following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.The local currency closed 7 paise weaker at Rs 83.60; it had opened at Rs 83.54 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.53 on Friday..Onion, Vegetable Prices Drive Wholesale Inflation To 16-Month High"