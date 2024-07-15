"The Indian rupee closed weaker on Monday, as the US dollar gained following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.The local currency closed 7 paise weaker at Rs 83.60; it had opened at Rs 83.54 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.53 on Friday.The dollar was at 104.08, while Brent crude was trading at $85.10 per barrel.India's retail inflation reached a four-month high in June, primarily due to a rise in vegetable prices, reaching 5.08%, up from 4.75% in May, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Friday..India's CPI Inflation Hits Four-Month High, Exceeds 5% Mark Amid Vegetable Price Rise.'The Brent crude oil price fell to $85.12 as the dollar strengthened after the attack on Trump, while investors eyed the progress of talks for a Gaza ceasefire,' said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.The rupee may trade in a narrow range of Rs 83.48-83.58 as the RBI continues to protect the higher levels, Bhansali said."