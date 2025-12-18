Trade Setup For Dec. 19: Nifty Holds Near Key Support, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves Ahead

The Nifty 50 is trading near recent support levels, with market direction likely to remain range-bound in the near term unless a decisive breakout or breakdown emerges, according to analysts.

The short-term trend of the market continues to be choppy with weak bias, said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty is expected to find support around 25,700-25,650 levels before bouncing back firmly in the next few sessions, he said. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,900-25,950 levels.

Moreover, recent trading patterns show that the blue-chip index has struggled to hold gains during intraday rallies, with selling pressure emerging each time prices move closer to this upper band. This suggests that traders remain cautious in the near term, according to Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth).

On the macro front, the street will await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision Friday morning, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates from 0.5% to 0.75%.