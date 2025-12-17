Trade Setup For Dec. 18: Nifty's Slip Below 25,700 Could Trigger Further Correction, Analysts Say

The extensive sell-off in Indian equities, driven by ongoing foreign capital outflows and a depreciation of the Indian rupee, continues to exert pressure on overall market sentiment.

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 index is currently situated between the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages, according to Osho Krishan, analyst at Angel One.

The support level for the Nifty is seen at 25,700-25,550 and resistance at 25,950-26,000.

A decisive slip below 25,700 could trigger a correction towards 25,500–25,400, said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. The relative strength index at 42 has also maintained a bearish tone.