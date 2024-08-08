Trade Setup For Aug. 9: Nifty Still In Bear Territory With No Clear Direction

The Nifty's volatile swing on its weekly expiry indicates a bearish mood, with the market consistently facing selling pressure at higher levels, but there is no clear directional headway for the end of the week, according to analysts.

"A bearish candle on daily charts and a double-top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels. For day traders, intraday texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Pvt.

For the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 24,100 and 24,250 are important support levels, he said. Selling pressure will likely accelerate if it dips below the support level of 24,000.

The index is oscillating in a wide range, where the downside seems to be protected at 23,965 while the upside is capped at 24,330, and a breakout on either side is a must for a clear picture, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.

The weakness in the global market led to a sharp spurt in the India VIX and CBOE VIX during the week. However, the peak out in VIX suggests some stability and support-based buying at lower zones, according to Chandan Taparia, senior vice president of equity derivatives & technical at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.