Trade Setup For Aug 23: Bullish Sentiment Hinges On Nifty's Break Above 24,950–24,960
The market is likely to consolidate in the near term, with sectoral rotation and stock-specific action driving momentum.
The NSE Nifty 50 needs to break through the resistance zone between 24,950 and 24,960 for fresh bullish momentum, according to analysts. Investors are waiting for US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech on Friday for insights into a potential interest rate cut by the Fed later this year.
From a technical perspective, the index briefly entered the gap zone between 24,852 and 24,956 but experienced profit-booking, leading to the formation of a red candle on the daily chart, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
For a fresh bullish trigger, the index needs to overcome the hurdle at 24,950–24,960. On the downside, strong support is expected from the 21-day exponential moving average, located near 24,480, Yedve said.
Hopes are high for a rate cut in the Fed's September meeting, followed by further cuts in subsequent sessions, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "The market is likely to consolidate in the near term, with sectoral rotation and stock-specific action driving momentum."
The Bank Nifty also closed at 50,986 on Thursday. Technically, the index has sustained above its 21-day EMA support, forming a green candle on the daily chart, signalling strength.
As long as the index remains above the 21-day EMA at 50,780, a buy-on-dips strategy is advisable. A resistance is near the 51,200 level and a breakout above this could pave the way for the index to reach 51,500–51,800, according to Yedve.
"In the interim, maintain a focus on a stock-centric approach, implement proper risk-management strategies, and consistently secure profits at opportune times," Osho Krishan, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd., said.
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices pared some of their morning gains but still managed to close higher on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording its best streak since the six sessions that ended on May 23.
The Nifty closed 41.30 points or 0.17%, higher at 24,811.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.18% or 147.89 points up at 81,053.19. Both indices recorded their highest closing since Aug. 1.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, as the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap ended 0.67% and 0.47% higher, respectively.
On the BSE, 15 sectoral indices advanced and five declined out of 20.
Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 16,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank
Money Market
The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Thursday on continued demand for the greenback from importers, even as US Fed meeting minutes increased bids for a rate cut in September.
The local currency depreciated 2 paise at Rs 83.95 after opening at Rs 83.94 a dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.93 on Wednesday.