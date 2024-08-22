Trade Setup For Aug 23: Bullish Sentiment Hinges On Nifty's Break Above 24,950–24,960

The NSE Nifty 50 needs to break through the resistance zone between 24,950 and 24,960 for fresh bullish momentum, according to analysts. Investors are waiting for US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech on Friday for insights into a potential interest rate cut by the Fed later this year.

From a technical perspective, the index briefly entered the gap zone between 24,852 and 24,956 but experienced profit-booking, leading to the formation of a red candle on the daily chart, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

For a fresh bullish trigger, the index needs to overcome the hurdle at 24,950–24,960. On the downside, strong support is expected from the 21-day exponential moving average, located near 24,480, Yedve said.

Hopes are high for a rate cut in the Fed's September meeting, followed by further cuts in subsequent sessions, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "The market is likely to consolidate in the near term, with sectoral rotation and stock-specific action driving momentum."