Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar As Importers' Demand Offsets Fed Rate Cut Bets

Rupee opened at Rs 83.94 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.93 on Wednesday.

22 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday, even as the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting increased bids for a rate cut in September.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.94 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.93 on Wednesday.

The rupee's ongoing decline has been fuelled by a growing trade deficit and relentless dollar demand from importers, placing it under significant pressure, according to CR Forex Advisors. It expects the RBI intervention to prevent the rupee from breaching the critical Rs 84.00 threshold.

In the short term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow range of Rs 83.80–84.05, with a slightly broader band of Rs 83.90–84.20 anticipated in the medium term, the firm said.

For the rupee, Rs 83.75 will act as a support and Rs 84.00 as a resistance, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

The Fed minutes revealed that most policymakers felt that interest rate easing was likely if data met expectations, noting that many viewed current rates as restrictive with a few believed maintaining them could further slow economic activity due to easing inflation pressures.

The dollar index, which tracks the performance of a basket of 10 leading global currencies versus the American currency, was up 0.18% at 101.22.

