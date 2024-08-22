Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar As Importers' Demand Offsets Fed Rate Cut Bets

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday, even as the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting increased bids for a rate cut in September.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.94 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.93 on Wednesday.

The rupee's ongoing decline has been fuelled by a growing trade deficit and relentless dollar demand from importers, placing it under significant pressure, according to CR Forex Advisors. It expects the RBI intervention to prevent the rupee from breaching the critical Rs 84.00 threshold.

In the short term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow range of Rs 83.80–84.05, with a slightly broader band of Rs 83.90–84.20 anticipated in the medium term, the firm said.

For the rupee, Rs 83.75 will act as a support and Rs 84.00 as a resistance, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.