Torrent Power Shares Hit Life High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit surged 7.2% year-on-year to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 632 crore estimated by analysts polled by Bloomberg. The company attributed the high profit to an increase in merchant power sales at gas-based power plants, contributions from licensed distribution businesses, and an increase in tax expenses.

The Torrent Powers board also approved the complete sale of Torrent Electricals Private Ltd. for Rs 85 crore to its holding company, Torrent Investments Private Ltd., via an exchange filing on Tuesday.