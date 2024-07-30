Torrent Power Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit Beat Estimates On Higher Generation Income

Torrent Power Ltd. exceeded analysts' estimates in income and profit growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, due to heightened power demand during the scorching summer months between April and June.

The Torrent Group company reported a consolidated revenue growth of 23% to Rs 9,034 crore in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 7,328 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg pegged the income at Rs 7,828 crore.

Net profit also surged 87% to Rs 996 crore, driven by increase in contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based power plants and  jump in contribution from licensed distribution businesses.