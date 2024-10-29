Torrent Pharma Raises Up To $297 Million Via Block Deal

Torrent Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 453 crore, indicating a 17% rise for the three months ended Sept. 30 of the current fiscal. This compares to Rs 386 crore net profit for the same period last year.

The company posted a revenue of Rs 2,889 crore up 8.6% for the July- September period as compared to Rs 2,660 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The pharmaceutical company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aromatisation surged 14% to Rs 939 crore in comparison to Rs 825 crore for the year-ago period. Its margin expanded to 32.5% as against 31% for the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from India rose 13% to Rs 1,632 crore. This was fuelled by outperformance in focus therapies. It also reported a healthy sales growth across markets like Brazil, Germany and the US in the September quarter.

In the second quarter, the drugmaker's insulin revenues were affected due to the shutdown that took place for maintenance activities.