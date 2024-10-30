NDTV ProfitMarketsTorrent Pharma Promoter Offloads 2.9% Stake For Rs 3,086 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Pharma Promoter Offloads 2.9% Stake For Rs 3,086 Crore

The term sheet viewed by Bloomberg on Tuesday mentioned that the shareholders offered the shares at a discount of 6%.

30 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Torrent Investments Pvt, promoter of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., sold a 2.92% stake for Rs 3,086.4 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday. (Image Source: Torrent Pharma website)</p></div>
Torrent Investments Pvt, promoter of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., sold a 2.92% stake for Rs 3,086.4 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday. (Image Source: Torrent Pharma website)

Promoter of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. sold a 2.92% stake for Rs 3,086.4 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

Torrent Investments Pvt. offloaded 99.4 lakh shares or a 2.92% in the company at Rs 3,104 apiece, according to the BSE bulk data. Torrent Investments held a 71.25% stake in the company as of September.

The term sheet viewed by Bloomberg on Tuesday mentioned that the shareholders offered the shares at a discount of 6%.

Through another bulk deal, shareholders of Godavari Biorefineries sold 0.73% stake in the company for Rs 12.3 crore. Capri Global Capital sold 3.74 lakh shares or 0.73% at Rs 327.98 apiece.

Ace investor Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Madhusudan Kela mopped up 5 lakh shares or 0.97% at Rs 335.66 apiece for Rs 16.78 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Performance

Torrent Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 453 crore, denoting a 17% rise for the July- September quarter of the current fiscal. This compares to Rs 386 crore net profit for the same quarter last year.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 2,889 crore up 8.6% for the three months ended Sept. 30 as compared to Rs 2,660 crore for the for the year-ago period.

The Ahmedabad-based company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and aromatisation soared 14% to Rs 939 crore as against to Rs 825 crore for the same period last year. Its margin expanded to 32.5% as compared to 31% for the same quarter last year.

Shares of Torrent Pharma closed 2.42% lower at Rs 3,137.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 62.55% in the last 12 months and 36.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 20 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 13.6%.

ALSO READ

After Torrent Pharma, Alkem Labs Denies Claims on Drug Failing Quality Test
Opinion
After Torrent Pharma, Alkem Labs Denies Claims on Drug Failing Quality Test
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT