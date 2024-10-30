Torrent Pharma Promoter Offloads 2.9% Stake For Rs 3,086 Crore

Promoter of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. sold a 2.92% stake for Rs 3,086.4 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

Torrent Investments Pvt. offloaded 99.4 lakh shares or a 2.92% in the company at Rs 3,104 apiece, according to the BSE bulk data. Torrent Investments held a 71.25% stake in the company as of September.

The term sheet viewed by Bloomberg on Tuesday mentioned that the shareholders offered the shares at a discount of 6%.