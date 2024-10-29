Ten Most-Valued Firms Add Over Rs 54,100 Crore In Market Cap, Led By SBI, ICICI Bank

The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 54,128.9 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the losers for the day.

The valuation of SBI rose by approximately Rs 3,598.5 crore to Rs 7.42 lakh crore. ICICI Bank rose by Rs 27,337.3 crore to Rs 9.38 lakh crore. HDFC Bank added approximately Rs 11,862.5 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 13.3 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and ITC Ltd., also reported gains in market valuation on Tuesday.