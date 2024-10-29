Ten Most-Valued Firms Add Over Rs 54,100 Crore In Market Cap, Led By SBI, ICICI Bank
Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies and ITC also reported gains in market valuation on Tuesday.
The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 54,128.9 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the losers for the day.
The valuation of SBI rose by approximately Rs 3,598.5 crore to Rs 7.42 lakh crore. ICICI Bank rose by Rs 27,337.3 crore to Rs 9.38 lakh crore. HDFC Bank added approximately Rs 11,862.5 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 13.3 lakh crore.
Airtel lost Rs 12,211.8 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 9.34 lakh crore. Tech giant Infosys lost Rs 10,546.4 crore, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 7.63 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and HCLTech.
The Indian benchmark equity indices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as bank stocks led the gains, but shares of automobile companies capped the upside. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 127.7 points or 0.52% higher at 24,466.85, whereas the Sensex gained 363.99 points or 0.45% to close at 80,369.03.
Shares of ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty 50. While those of Infosys, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. capped the upside.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,214 stocks advanced, 1,643 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.