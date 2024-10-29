Sensex Surges Nearly 1,000 Points In Two Days, Nifty Settles Above 24,450: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session as bank stocks led the gains but shares of automobile companies capped the upside.

During the five-session fall before these two sessions of gains, Nifty had fallen 2.7% and Sensex lost 2.2%.

Intraday on Tuesday, Nifty fell as much as 0.8% and Sensex fell as much as 0.7%. Nifty ended 0.48% or 117 points, up at 24456.15 and Sensex ended 0.45% or 363.99 points, higher at 80369.03.

Along with domestic quarterly earnings, the market participants will now take cues from earnings of big tech companies in the US, US election outcome, as well as a slew of economic data to be released later this week.

"The index (Nifty) has formed a bullish candle and is on the verge of giving a breakout from a falling wedge formation, while the leading indicator RSI has given a positive crossover suggesting a trend reversal," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. "A level of 24,570 will be considered a breakout point while the index managed to defend yesterday's low of 24,140, which will serve as immediate support."