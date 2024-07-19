Top 10 Firms By Market Value Lose Rs 59,000 Crore As RIL, Bharti Airtel Drag
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. among others.
The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 59,330 crore in market capitalisation on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. losing the most. However, RIL remained the most valued firm.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, dragged by Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum Corp. However, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80 during the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46.
The market value of Reliance Industries dropped nearly Rs 38,161 crore to Rs 21.08 lakh crore. While that of Bharti Airtel fell to Rs 2,395 crore, taking its market value to Rs 8.80 lakh crore.
Among the top 10 valued firms, Infosys Ltd. gained the most, with its market cap rising from Rs 12,990 crore to Rs 7.42 lakh crore. The market value of ITC Ltd. rose by Rs 3,617 crore to Rs 5.90 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank Ltd. lost Rs 7,440 crore, taking the private lender's market value to Rs 12.18 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. lost Rs 6,421 crore, taking its market value to Rs 15.72 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries was the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.