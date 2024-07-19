Top 10 Firms By Market Value Lose Rs 59,000 Crore As RIL, Bharti Airtel Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 59,330 crore in market capitalisation on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. losing the most. However, RIL remained the most valued firm.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, dragged by Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum Corp. However, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80 during the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46.

The market value of Reliance Industries dropped nearly Rs 38,161 crore to Rs 21.08 lakh crore. While that of Bharti Airtel fell to Rs 2,395 crore, taking its market value to Rs 8.80 lakh crore.