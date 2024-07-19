Nifty, Sensex Extend Rally To Seventh Week, Infosys, ITC, Lead Friday's Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Friday, weighed down by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. However, shortly after opening, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80., led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

Gains in the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were led by Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46.

Intraday, Nifty declined 1.18% to 24,508.15, and Sensex fell 1.04% to 80,499.10.

India's benchmark stock indices rallied for seven straight weeks for the second consecutive session since Dec. 11, 2023.

The Nifty 50 plunged amid global selloff. The broader market witnessed sharper selling pressure and fell more than 2%, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"All the sectors ended in red, with metals being the biggest loser, which fell 4%. However, the IT sector was quite resilient, posting better than expected results posted by Infosys. Investors also shifted towards defensive sector like FMCG, which is witnessing demand revival with increasing rural recovery," Khemka said.