TML Securities Trust Offloads Tata Motors Shares As Part Of DVR Swap

TML Securities Trust sold 1.15 crore shares of Tata Motors Ltd. as part of its scheme of arrangement to swap its differential voting rights shares with ordinary shares.

The trust sold new ordinary shares on the stock exchanges for distribution of fractional share entitlement as well as towards tax liabilities, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Axis Trustee Services Ltd., the independent trustee, will now proceed to distribute sale proceeds in cash to the eligible 'A' ordinary shareholders and credit the balance NOS as per entitlement, it said.

Tata Motors had about 74.5 lakh shares or 0.3% stake change hands in two block deals during market opening on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

The company will cancel DVR shares, listed since 2008, by issuing ordinary shares. The automaker will issue seven ordinary shares of Tata Motors for every 10 DVRs held by investors. That's about a 23% premium over the DVRs' pre-closing price and a 30% discount over ordinary shares.