Tata Motors DVR Swap To Bring Three Major Tax Implications For Investors

Tata Motors Ltd. announced Sept. 1 as the record date for the swap of its differential voting rights shares with ordinary shares.

Tata Motors Ltd.'s decision to extinguish its listed DVR shares will have three major tax implications for investors.

The company will cancel DVR shares, listed since 2008, by issuing ordinary shares. The automaker will issue seven ordinary shares of Tata Motors for every 10 DVRs held by investors. That's about a 23% premium over the DVRs' pre-closing price and a 30% discount over ordinary shares.