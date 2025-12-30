Titan Shares In Focus: Brokerages Issue Positive Outlook On Tanishq's Latest Diamond Expertise Centre Venture

Shares of Titan Co. are in focus on Tuesday, as brokerages share their outlook on Tanishq's latest Diamond Expertise Centre launch, which will gradually roll out across the store network. Analysts believe this initiative will strengthen trust in the Tanishq brand and boost customer awareness about diamond adulteration, reinforcing Titan’s credibility in the high-value jewellery segment.

Nuvama has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Titan, setting a target price of Rs 4,672, marking a 17% upside on the stock. The brokerage notes that 90% of inventory in a 1,000 square feet. Mumbai store is priced under Rs 100,000, reflecting Titan’s strategy to cater to a broad customer base.

Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight stance on Titan, with a target price of Rs 4,062, indicating a 2% upside.

Median pricing remains flexible based on customer input, though the current format does not offer any savings scheme for installment purchases, said Nuvama. The brokerage also highlights beYon, Titan’s premium line focusing on designer jewellery featuring lab-grown diamonds, as a key differentiator.

The company had reported strong Q2 FY26 results, with jewellery revenue up 29% to Rs 16,522 crore. Management, however, had flagged pressure on margins from high gold prices.

Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia said forecasting margins remains difficult while gold prices stay elevated. The company maintained its guidance on EBIT.

Titan also highlighted its Gold Exchange Programme. The company plans campaigns featuring Sachin Tendulkar to encourage customers to exchange old gold for new jewellery.

The programme allows buyers to offset high prices by using existing gold. Chawla described it as a trust-building and customer acquisition tool.

Shares of the company closed 0.18% lower at Rs 3,985 apiece, as compared to a 0.38% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at market close on Monday.