Titan Shares Fall Over 4% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Titan Co. fell over 4% on Monday after its first-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates. The jewellery manufacturer's consolidated net profit fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 715 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the profit at Rs 797.2 crore.

The company reported an 11.5% rise in revenue at Rs 13,266 crore for the three months ended June, compared to Rs 11,897 crore for the same quarter in the previous financial year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the net profit at Rs 12,642.7 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 1,247 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.4% from 9.5% over the same period last year.