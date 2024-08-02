Titan Q1 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates

Titan Co.'s consolidated net profit declined 5% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The jewellery manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 715 crore in the quarter-ended June, from Rs 753 crore clocked during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 797.2 crore.
Titan Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 13,266 crore versus Rs 11,897 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 12,642.7 crore).
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 1,247 crore versus Rs 1,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242 crore).
Margin at 9.4% versus 9.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.8%).
Net Profit down 5% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 797.2 crore).