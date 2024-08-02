NDTV ProfitEarningsTitan Q1 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates
Titan Q1 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Misses Estimates

The jewellery manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 715 crore in the quarter-ended June, from Rs 753 crore clocked during the same period last year.

02 Aug 2024, 05:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Titan store. (Source: company's official FB page)</p></div>
Titan store. (Source: company's official FB page)

Titan Co.'s consolidated net profit declined 5% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The jewellery manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 715 crore in the quarter-ended June, from Rs 753 crore clocked during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 797.2 crore.

Titan Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 13,266 crore versus Rs 11,897 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 12,642.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 11% to Rs 1,247 crore versus Rs 1,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242 crore).

  • Margin at 9.4% versus 9.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.8%).

  • Net Profit down 5% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 797.2 crore).

