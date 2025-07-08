Titan Loses Shine In Q1 FY26: JPMorgan 'Neutral' After Revenue Misses Estimates — Buy Or Sell?

Titan Co. reported an 18% rise in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. However, this missed street expectations. JPMorgan in a note on Tuesday said that the moderation in the Tata Group company's revenue growth was "worse than feared". The brokerage, having maintained its 'neutral' stance on the stock, has assigned a target price of Rs 3,350 on the jewellery stock.

Titan's consumer businesses registered a growth of 20% year-on-year in Q1 FY26. A total of 10 stores were added during the quarter, expanding Titan's combined retail network presence to 3,322 stores. "The revenue growth was impacted by gold price volatility, with customers favouring lightweight and lower karatage jewellery," said Titan in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.