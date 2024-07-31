Titagarh Rail Shares Slump After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

The shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. slumped 9% on Wednesday after its profit missed analysts' estimates. The company's top line fell by 0.9% to Rs 903 crore, compared to Rs 911 crore in the same period last year.

The wagons manufacturer's net profit rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 67 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 81.5 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 102 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 11.3% from 11.6% over the same period last year.