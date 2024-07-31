Titagarh Rail Shares Slump After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
The wagons manufacturer's net profit rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 67 crore in the three months ended June, missing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 81.5 crore.
The shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. slumped 9% on Wednesday after its profit missed analysts' estimates. The company's top line fell by 0.9% to Rs 903 crore, compared to Rs 911 crore in the same period last year.
The wagons manufacturer's net profit rose 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 67 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 81.5 crore.
Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 102 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 11.3% from 11.6% over the same period last year.
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems fell as much as 8.99% to Rs 1,532.40 apiece on the NSE. It pared losses to trade 5.11% lower at Rs 1,597.65 apiece as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 144.93% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 54.33% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 47.85.
Out of eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' and two suggest a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 9.5%.