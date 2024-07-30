NDTV ProfitEarningsTitagarh Rail Systems Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.4%, But Misses Estimates
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.4%, But Misses Estimates

The wagons manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 62 crore in the same period last year.

30 Jul 2024, 07:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Titagarh Rail Systems website)</p></div>
(Source: Titagarh Rail Systems website)

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 8.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, though it missed analysts' estimates.

The wagons manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 62 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 81.5 crore.

Titagarh Rail Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.9% to Rs 903 crore versus Rs 911 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,222 crore).

  • Ebitda down 4% to Rs 102 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 119.1 crore).

  • Ebitda margin narrows to 11.3% versus 11.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.70%).

  • Net profit up 8.4% to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 81.5 crore).

Revenue growth was primarily led by the company's larger segment i.e. freight rail systems, which recorded 12.9% growth to Rs 842.19 crore. However, the passenger rail systems segment declined 63.04% to Rs 60.86 crore.

Shares of Titagarh Rail closed 0.43% lower at Rs 1,682 apiece, as compared to a 0.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

