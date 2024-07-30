Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.4%, But Misses Estimates

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 8.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, though it missed analysts' estimates.

The wagons manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 62 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 81.5 crore.