Tips Music Gets 'Buy' Initiation From JM Financial As It Sees Market Position Consolidation Continuing

Tips Music Ltd. has received a 'buy' rating from JM Financial as the brokerage initiated coverage on the stock, with a target price of Rs 800. The target implies an FY27E PER of 40 times and PEG of 1.7 times.

The brokerage expects the company to continue to consolidate its market position, primarily aided by expansion of its global distribution deal with Warner Music and commitment to invest 25-30% of its revenue on new content acquisition.

Tips Music has delivered above-industry growth of 36% over fiscals 2021-25, by expanding its catalogue with hits from the 1990s and 2000s and distribution within India, as well as globally.