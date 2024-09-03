Economic Slowdown Cloud Hangs Over Markets Rally, Says Piper Serica's Agarwal

The other piece is, what's happening with, you know, the underlying force behind any kind of GDP growth. GDP numbers came out maybe slightly below, but maybe partly anticipated. But when you look at the credit growth, is it pointing towards an issue, or is it that just looking at banks credit offtake may not be the right way to look at it, simply because the street is not necessarily borrowing only from banks. I'm just trying to understand, how do you think of this and the banks credit growth data that comes in from a growth perspective, and then from a financial perspective. Do you therefore keep the banking exposure to a minimum? Look at non-lending financials, tell us how you think about this?

Abhay Agarwal: I think the data actually, what has come over the last week especially, has been very consistently pointing to a slowdown, and this slowdown started about the time when RBI started squeezing or putting more risk-mitigation measures for banks, they increased risk weight for unsecured lending by banks. They increased risk weights for NBFC lending by banks, even for housing finance companies, the risk weight/rates have gone up, plus a lot of constraints have come up on peer-to-peer lending.

So as a result, what has happened is that the money has become not as easily available as it was last year for any kind of borrowing, especially on personal loans, credit card loans. That has led to that increase in cost of borrowing and led to a slowdown across the board in credit and that number is showing now. Secondly, what that has also done is led to a demand slowdown at the main street level. So, when we recently did our channel checks, we found to our surprise that there is absolutely no inventory built up for discretionary expenses, discretionary purchases for this festive season.

You know, you have auto inventory, which is worrying the retail and retail distributors. There is no inventory built up in paints, in tiles, in other stuff that people would typically spend money on during the festive season. So clearly there is a demand slowdown for discretionary expenses, again driven by the high cost of money, and that is again reflecting in the GST data.

If you saw, the net of refund was only 6.5% whereas the government estimates were much higher. So I think GST data gives you a good idea of what is happening at the underlying consumption level in the economy, and if the GST collection slows down, that is a very solid hint towards a short to mid-term slowdown in consumption in the country. So, I think then you have other issues related to banks.

Since you asked that, our view on lenders, generally banks and NBFCs, is that the peak cycle of margins has been achieved probably six months ago, and now the cost of money, cost of deposits, is going up. Deposits are more scarce to get, cost to income ratio is going up across the board, we see because of higher rental attrition salaries, and then you have higher NPAs kicking in. You know, collection efficiency has gone down from 98% to 94% for the microfinance industry. So there is a struggle on all aspects for lenders, including banks, private banks, public sector banks and NBFCs.

So, in that environment, I don't see how for next six months or a year till the cycle reverses again in the favour of these banks. Investors would expect to make money off lenders. I don't think there is going to be a multiple expansion, because the multiples are still the highest in the world, you know, for our banks. So I think that is why we are negative on banks for the next six months to a year till we see again the margins going up, but right now we don't have any visibility of that.