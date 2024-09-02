Pressure On India Banks To Raise Deposit Will Weigh Credit Growth This Fiscal: HSBC

The continued pressure in deposit mobilisation for India's banks remains a downside risk to system credit growth in the current financial year, according to HSBC Global Research.

With increased risk weights, growth in credit to non-banking financial companies and personal loans has moderated and their contribution to incremental credit is also declining, HSBC said in a report on Aug. 30.

Outstanding corporate credit growth in July was at 11.2%, year-on-year, while the outstanding credit to NBFCs declined by 170 bps sequentially in July, the note said.

Non-food bank credit registered a growth of 15.1% in July, compared to the same period last year. Agriculture credit grew at 18.1%, while the industry grew at 10.2%. Services moderated to 15.4% and personal loans grew at 17.8%, according to RBI data.