⁠RBI Das Asks Banks To Be Proactive In Dealing With Liquidity Management

Banks have to be proactive in dealing with liquidity management because the persistent gap between credit and deposit growth could become a challenge, leading to liquidity issues, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Das asked banks to maintain a balance between credit and deposit growth. What is positive, is that banks are raising funds through infrastructure bonds these days at attractive rates, Das said.

A lot of banks are lining up infrastructure bonds to support their balance sheets, he said. Banks and financial institutions raise funds through infrastructure bonds to finance their long-term infrastructure projects. These bonds have a minimum maturity of seven years and are eligible for some regulatory exemptions.

Banks should also carefully monitor the change in investment strategies of young aspirational Indians, Das said. As of now, the shift from deposits to other investment avenues is not an issue, but in the future, it can lead to a structural liquidity issue. Therefore, banks must introduce new products and services in deposits, as well as use their vast branch networks to their advantage, he said.